Roads connecting Pune airport will be concretised
Pune: The pothole-ridden roads in Vimannagar connecting Lohegaon airport will be made concrete and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a budget of ₹42 crore.
PMC’s estimate committee had approved the budget on February 4 following complained by flyers about bad roads leading to the Pune airport.
The roads – Vishrantwadi-509 Chowk, Pune-Ahmednagar Road, The Bishop’s School-Bramha Suncity Wadgaon Sheri Road and 509 Chowk to Nagpur Chawl will be turned into concrete.
“The bidding process is expected to be completed within a month,” said Sunil Tingre, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Wadgaon Sheri constituency.
Shankar Shastri, who stays at 509 Chowk, said, “I hope PMC completes the road concretisation works on priority.”
