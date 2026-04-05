Roadside well claims nine lives in Nashik; FIR against well owner

Nine members of a family, including six children, died after their vehicle plunged into an unprotected roadside well in Shivajinagar area of Dindori town in Nashik district late on Friday night, raising serious questions over safety and enforcement. Police teams, along with fire brigade personnel and locals, carried out a difficult rescue operation. (HT)

The victims were travelling in a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) when it fell into a 25-metre-deep well filled with water. The vehicle submerged completely, trapping all occupants inside.

Police have registered two FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). One is against the well owner, Rajendra Raje, under section 324(5) for failing to provide adequate safety measures, such as a protective wall or fencing around the well located close to a busy road. The second FIR has been filed against the deceased driver, Sunil Dargode, for alleged rash and negligent driving.

The Nashik district administration has ordered an investigation to determine whether the well had the required permissions and why it remained open despite being located close to a main road.

All the victims were residents of Indore village, around 6 km from Dindori. They were returning home after attending a get-together organised by a private coaching institute to felicitate students.

“The incident took place around 10.30 pm when the victims were on their way back home,” Nashik district collector Ayush Prasad said.

According to Prasad, the accident occurred in a residential layout with row houses on both sides of a concrete road. The well, located on private land along the roadside, had no adequate safety barrier. “The cement wall around the well was too low. The driver appears to have missed it in the dark, and the vehicle went straight in,” he said.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for each of the deceased. “The accident is extremely painful and heart-wrenching. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he said in a post on X.

State minister Girish Mahajan and local MLA and minister Narhari Zirwal visited the village and met the families. Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar also expressed condolences.

Officials said questions are also being raised about how the well continued to exist at the site. Dindori police inspector Bhagwan Mathure said the local civic body had earlier asked the owner to close it. “The well was dug over 30 years ago for agricultural use. Action to close it has now begun,” he said.

Dindori nagar panchayat chief officer Sandeep Chaudhari said the housing layout in the area was approved in 2004 by the town planning department. “We have sought details of the approval to understand how such a structure remained within the layout,” he said.

Local residents said they were aware of the well and navigated the stretch cautiously. “We heard sirens and rushed out. The vehicle was already submerged, and there was little we could do,” said a resident.

Police teams, along with fire brigade personnel and locals, carried out a difficult rescue operation. Two cranes were deployed to pull out the submerged vehicle, while local swimmers assisted in retrieving the bodies.

After over two hours, the vehicle was brought out, and by around 1 am, all nine bodies were recovered and sent to a government hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.