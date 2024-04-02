Rohit Pawar alleges scam in ambulance purchase

MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday alleged that the Mahayuti government was running a scam in an ambulance hiring scheme, claiming a fraud amount of ₹6,500 crore. Speaking during a press conference in the city on Monday, Pawar stated, “The Maharashtra government allotted the tender to three companies by violating all the norms and hiring ambulances at inflated rates.” Pawar further stated that all companies involved in the bidding process conspired with the government to raise the price. (HT PHOTO)

Pawar submitted the tender documentation for the alleged scam.

He stated, “The Maharashtra government had selected the Pimpri Chinchwad-based company to draft the tender document. Interestingly, the same company received the tender,” he remarked.

Pawar further stated that all companies involved in the bidding process conspired with the government to raise the price.

Pawar stated, “We have all records supporting our claims. If any citizens wish to oppose our claim in court, the materials will be made available to them.”

The state health department countered the allegations saying “the entire bidding process has been conducted in accordance with prevailing rules and principles, ensuring utmost transparency. No irregularities or inconsistencies have occurred. Additionally, no funds have been allocated to service providers under government schemes as of now, as per information provided by the Department of Public Health.”