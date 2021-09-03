Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 'Rs42-cr security work tender given to agency run by BJP MLA'
'Rs42-cr security work tender given to agency run by BJP MLA'

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allotting a Rs42-crore security project to an agency owned by BJP MLA
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:00 AM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allotting a Rs42-crore security project to an agency owned by BJP MLA.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given the security work contract to Crystal agency. The PMC is going to pay Rs42 crore to the agency. Due to pressure from BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil, the ruling BJP has given the tender to this agency in the standing committee.”

The NCP leader said that the Pune Municipal Corporation standing committee on Tuesday got delayed and started at 3 pm instead of 11 am as there was conflict within BJP office-bearers over giving the tender to the agency.

