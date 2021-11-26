RTE admission in Pune delayed, to be completed in December

PUNE With schools scheduled to restart from December 1, admissions under Right To Education (RTE) have not been completed. The delay has made matters worse for parents and children seeking admissions in RTE schools.

Dinkar Temkar, incharge of RTE admission in Maharashtra, said that Pune is one of the few districts in which the admission process has not been completed.

“So far 8,912 provisional admissions have been done in the district and 10,861 are confirmed admissions. The education department and Zilla Parishad officials are expected to finish the admission process soon,” he said.

According to officials from the education department, two waiting rounds are remaining for the Pune district and it will be completed in December.

For the academic year 2020-2021 the process was delayed till January 2021. Due to this, many students have missed out on their studies.

Education activist Mukund Kirdat said, “The delay happens every year and it is mostly due to the non-cooperation by the education department staff. This year due to Covid-19, the whole process is online and it has left parents confused. Many of these parents are uneducated and due to the online process, they do not know whom to approach if there is a problem.”

