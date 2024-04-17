RTE admission process leaves parents of students confused

Pune: The Right to Education (RTE) online admission process started for 25 per cent reserved seats as per the amended rules by the state school education department has left parents concerned about their child’s future. The current situation shows that the education department will have to break its own rule. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

While the department has released a list of schools within a 1-km radius of the student, with exception, schools up to Class 4 and Class 7 are available for children. Hence, students will have to change the school after getting admission under RTE. Whereas the state education department rules while implementing the RTE admission states that after a student gets admission through RTE, he/she has to complete his education from Class 1 to Class 8 in the same school.

Hence, the current situation shows that the education department will have to break its own rule.

As currently, the aided, government or local bodies schools that are being made available for RTE admission are only up to Class 4 or Class 7, parents’ organisations have objected to the RTE admission process.

“According to RTE, a student is required to study at a school within 1 to 3 km from home. But, only schools with Class 4 or Class 7 are recommended. Hence, many students who have cleared Class 4 or Class 7 may have to cross 1-3 kilometre to study in Class 8. Will the government break its own rule this time?” said Santosh Gangurde, an education activist.

Meanwhile, more than 8.86 lakh students will be admitted under the RTE admission process in the forthcoming academic year implemented by the education department. “The Right to Education Act mainly considers the education of students from Class 1 to Class 8. However, the schools currently available for admission are up to Class 4 and Class 7. Parents should not be forced to change schools after Class 4 and Class 7. Future of many students is at stake,” said Mukund Kirdat, representative of a parents’ union.