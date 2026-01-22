RTE school registration extended till January 27

The Maharashtra school education department has extended the deadline for school registration under the Right to Education (RTE) Act till January 27, as the registration process has not yet reached 100% completion, said officials. Sharad Gosavi, director of primary education, said the extension has been granted till January 27 to ensure full participation of eligible schools. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Earlier, schools were instructed to complete registration and verification between January 9 and 20.

Sharad Gosavi, director of primary education, said the extension has been granted till January 27 to ensure full participation of eligible schools.

“Under the RTE Act, 25 % seats in unaided and self-financed schools are reserved for students from economically weaker sections through an online admission process. In preparation for the 2026–27 academic year, the school registration and verification link was activated on January 9. So far, 4,871 schools have completed registration, making 65,658 seats available for RTE admissions across the state,” he said.

Education officers (primary) have been instructed to ensure that closed schools, minority institutions, unauthorised schools, and relocated schools are not included in the RTE 25% admission process for 2026–27.

The responsibility for accurate verification will rest entirely with the respective education officers.

Additionally, authorities must confirm that schools have selected the correct education board during registration. For example, schools recognised by the state board should not register under a central board.

The department has directed that 100% registration and verification of unaided and self-financed schools must be completed within the extended deadline.