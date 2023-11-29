RTO agent booked for duping people of 7.5 lakh

The Bundgarden Police have registered a case against a regional transport office (RTO) agent from Swargate following allegations of duping many individuals, with the total defrauded amount reaching ₹7.5 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Milind Madhukar Bhokare.

According to the complaint filed by Yuvraj Bhiwaji Takle (42) of Wagholi, the incident took place on July 21 when Takle approached the RTO agent to seek permission for using his passenger transport vehicle for private purpose.

Bhokare, acting as an agent, purportedly accepted ₹1.45 lakh from Takle, assuring him of expediting the paperwork for the permission. However, the accused allegedly failed to get requisite documents and refused to refund money.

Police probe found that Bhokare had duped five more individuals and the total defraud money is ₹7.5 lakh. The victims, like Takle, had given money to Bhokare for various RTO-related services.

A case has been filed under Sections 406, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

