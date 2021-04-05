Rural administration adopts early detection and case management policy

As the daily caseload in Pune district has been on the rise, the district administration is emphasising on early detection of cases in rural parts of Pune district.

The rural administration is also focusing on the early management of a Covid case to prevent further deterioration of the patient. Pune Zilla Parishad claimed that this policy has become instrumental in ensuring the availability of the ventilator beds and the low mortality rate.

“We have focused on the early detection of the cases with the help of Asha workers. Our challenge is to detect the onset of any sort of distress in 48 hours. Currently, our rate of detection is around 97 per cent. Only three percent of the cases are coming to us after 48 hours. Now, our goal is to detect these 97 cases in 0-24 hours,” said Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad.

On Sunday, Pune district recorded 12,472 Covid positive cases in a single day and 2,844 were reported from the rural parts. As the urban parts have been experiencing shortage of critical care beds, the Pune dashboard indicates the availability of the beds in rural parts.

Ayush Prasad explained how the administration has been ensuring the availability of the beds in rural areas.

“In Covid-19, generally the time window is of five to six days until the patient needs a ventilator. So, we are following very strict norms during this period. We are insisting on comprehensive blood tests and other tests. We are calculating the new score. It gives us an idea whether the condition of the patient will deteriorate. If it comes to this then we refer the patent to DCH from CCC and where efforts are taken to improve the patient’s condition,” said Prasad.

He also claimed that if early management of Covid patients is properly done then the need of a ventilator could be avoided.

On the other hand, rural police claimed that there has been a good response from rural parts to the adherence to the new restrictions and 12-hour curfew.

“We have continued our action on the violators of Covid norms but in rural areas many are following the rules of restrictions by their own. The new heights of the Covid positive patients have reached the villages and people have become cautious,” said Milind Mohite, additional superintendent of police, Baramati Division.