Rural police bust gang targeting senior citizens, recover gold worth 1.9 lakh 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 28, 2025 06:40 AM IST

The accused, Bhimaji Sahebrao Gadge (35), Babaji Kashinath Yewale (36) and Tushar Bhausaheb Shirole (18) were arrested from Parner in Ahmednagar district

Pune rural police busted a gang involved in robbing senior citizens after arresting three members of the group on January 25. The gang had been targeting elderly individuals in the Junnar area, robbing them of valuable items, primarily gold ornaments. 

An incident was reported on January 23, when the complainant, Anandibai Dashrath Khilare (65) was robbed of gold jewellery worth 2.96 lakh at Shiroli in the Junnar area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, Bhimaji Sahebrao Gadge (35), Babaji Kashinath Yewale (36) and Tushar Bhausaheb Shirole (18) were arrested from Parner in Ahmednagar district. 

An incident was reported on January 23, when the complainant, Anandibai Dashrath Khilare (65) was robbed of gold jewellery worth 2.96 lakh at Shiroli in the Junnar area. During CCTV scanning of the area, police found a suspicious movement of three individuals on a bike. After technical analysis, police found that the said motorcycle belonged to the accused Gadge. 

On January 25, police got information that Gadge was present along with others at Belhe village. Accordingly, the police set the trap and arrested the accused. Police seized a motorcycle used in the crime, and gold ornaments worth 1.90 lakh. 

The accused reportedly used various tactics to target vulnerable senior citizens, and authorities are now working to track down any remaining members of the gang and investigate whether they are involved in similar crimes in other areas. 

As per the complaint filed by the senior citizen, a case has been registered at Narayangaon police station under BNS sections 303(2) and 3(5). 

