Safety measures at private villas in Lonavla cause for concern

The deaths of two tourists in the past 15 days swimming pools of private tourist villas in Lonavla has caused safety concerns and measures followed while renting it out. The municipal council has appealed that the safety and security of tourists is top priority while conducting such business activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On July 13, a two-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a private bungalow in Lonavla a day before his and his twin sister’s birthday.In another incident, a 13-year-old boy died of electrocution while coming out of the swimming pool.

The deaths of these children are regrettable incidents that have tarnished the tourism industry of Lonavla, and the issue of safety and security of tourists at swimming pools has came to light.

Pandit Patil chief officer, Lonavla municipal council said that, back-to-back tourist deaths in the private villas has created safety issues. “On the back drop of the recent casualties at swimming pools at private villas, we have instructed to make detailed report of authorised and unauthorised swimming pools built in bungalows and private houses in Lonavla. Further action will be taken according to the findings of the report,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Municipal council suspects that considering high rent for the private swimming pool bungalows, many owners constructed illegal swimming pools without taking care of safety standards. Patil instructed to conduct a complete survey on priority basis and take action accordingly.

The council has appealed to not rent any villas without checking necessary safety measures. Civic officials further said that tourists have to follow all rules and regulations at registered hotels, hence they are booking private villas, where, in the exchange of some extra money, owners allow them to avoid all restrictions.