Safety measures at private villas in Lonavla cause for concern
The deaths of two tourists in the past 15 days swimming pools of private tourist villas in Lonavla has caused safety concerns and measures followed while renting it out. The municipal council has appealed that the safety and security of tourists is top priority while conducting such business activities.
On July 13, a two-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a private bungalow in Lonavla a day before his and his twin sister’s birthday.In another incident, a 13-year-old boy died of electrocution while coming out of the swimming pool.
The deaths of these children are regrettable incidents that have tarnished the tourism industry of Lonavla, and the issue of safety and security of tourists at swimming pools has came to light.
Pandit Patil chief officer, Lonavla municipal council said that, back-to-back tourist deaths in the private villas has created safety issues. “On the back drop of the recent casualties at swimming pools at private villas, we have instructed to make detailed report of authorised and unauthorised swimming pools built in bungalows and private houses in Lonavla. Further action will be taken according to the findings of the report,” he said.
Municipal council suspects that considering high rent for the private swimming pool bungalows, many owners constructed illegal swimming pools without taking care of safety standards. Patil instructed to conduct a complete survey on priority basis and take action accordingly.
The council has appealed to not rent any villas without checking necessary safety measures. Civic officials further said that tourists have to follow all rules and regulations at registered hotels, hence they are booking private villas, where, in the exchange of some extra money, owners allow them to avoid all restrictions.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics