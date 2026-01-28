Salaries of teachers to be stopped if Shalarth documents not uploaded by Feb 15

Pune: The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on January 27 issued a directive to stop the salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff who fail to upload valid documents related to their Shalarth ID by February 15, 2026. Nepalese students sing a song in the classroom of a school in Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu. (AFP Photo)

As per the directive, all aided and unaided school employees must upload their verified documents through the Digital Service Records (DSR) system using the DDO-level login. Employees who do not complete the process within the deadline will face immediate stoppage of salary payments.

The department has stated that if the uploaded entries are not approved at the DDO-2 level, the concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDO-2) will not be able to generate MTR-44A bills, effectively blocking salary disbursement.

It has reiterated that each school must have only one UDISE code. If payments are being made to two or more schools under a single UDISE number, whether at primary or secondary level, such payments will be stopped with immediate effect.

Additionally, payments exceeding the number of sanctioned posts, including salary arrears, leave encashment, or other allowances, will not be permitted

Special instructions have also been issued regarding age verification, particularly for Class IV employees and staff close to retirement age.

If an employee is above 58 years of age (or 62 years in case of sanctioned posts such as watchmen/commandant positions), DDO-1 and DDO-2 officers must thoroughly verify birth date records. Any required corrections must be completed through the deputy director of education before February 15, 2026.

The department has clarified that necessary technical validation will be enforced within the Shalarth system to ensure compliance.

From February 15, 2026, salaries, dearness allowance, arrears, medical reimbursements, and other benefits of employees whose documents are not properly uploaded and approved on the Shalarth system will not be released. This will apply to both aided and unaided private schools.

Furthermore, if Shalarth documents of teachers or non-teaching staff are rejected at any level, their salary payments, along with those of the concerned headmasters, will also be withheld.

Education officials said, “These instructions have been issued to ensure transparency, accuracy of records, and adherence to sanctioned staffing norms across schools.”