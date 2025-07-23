Sales tax inspector booked for filming obscene videos of wife

Pune: A sales tax inspector has been booked for allegedly recording obscene videos of his wife using spy cameras and threatening to make them viral, police said on Tuesday. Sales tax inspector has been booked for allegedly recording obscene videos of wife, a Class II officer, using spy cameras and threatening to make them viral, police said on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In the FIR, the complainant has alleged that the incident took place between June 8, 2020, and February 16, 2025, at multiple locations, including Ambegaon in Pune district and Wadgaonsheri area of the city.

The complainant, a 30-year-old woman who is also a Class II government officer, filed a complaint at the Ambegaon Police Station on Monday. She alleged of being harassed physically and mentally by her husband and his relatives since their marriage in 2020, with repeated accusations against her character.

Sharad Zine, senior police inspector, Ambegaon Police Station, said, “The complainant has alleged that the accused abused her, demanded ₹1.5 lakh from her parents to purchase a car, and forced her to pay the EMIs. When she refused, she was assaulted.”

Zine said the accused, along with others, allegedly installed spy cameras in their home and recorded her private moments. He later threatened to circulate the videos on social media.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 85, 115(2), 352, 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).