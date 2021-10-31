Salon worker arrested for sexual harassment of customer in Pune

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A 22-year-old man working at a beauty salon in Akurdi was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police in Pune for allegedly sexually harassing a customer
Published on Oct 31, 2021 12:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

PUNE: A 22-year-old man working at a beauty salon in Akurdi area was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for allegedly sexually harassing a customer on Thursday.

The arrested man was identified as Mohammad Siraj Rajjab Ali (22) of Rail Vihar Colony in Chinchwad. He works at a well-known beauty salon in Pradhikaran area of Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The incident happened around 7:30pm on Thursday when the woman was at the beauty salon for a head massage.

The woman told the police that while giving her a head massage, the man slid his hands on her body and touched her inappropriately while her eyes were closed.

The woman lodged a complaint on the same day and a case was registered on Friday afternoon.

A case was registered under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code at Nigdi police station.

