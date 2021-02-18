Samant’s visit forces SPPU to grant permission for roll ball after 10 years
After several students met the state technical and higher education minister Uday Samant regarding allowing the roll ball game officially in the sports syllabus, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) gave a nod on Thursday.
“For years we were fighting to get permission from the SPPU sports department to include the roll ball game officially in the sports syllabus. Despite repeated attempts, applications and follow-up it didn’t happen but today after meeting Samant sir and telling them the importance of this game like its invention in Pune and the international recognition, we got the permission letter from SPPU immediately,” said Gajanan Tharkude, Pune district president of roll ball federation.
A team of roll ball players along with Dhurkude and Raju Dabhade, the inventor and founder of this game met Uday Samant during the programme. They explained to Samant the importance of this game and the inclusion in the syllabus.
“They have given a chance to thousands of students who are playing this game on state, national and international level. From 2011, we were trying to get a sanction from the SPPU sports department for this game, but nothing happened. We have a sanction from the state sports department, Central government and even from the Olympics game official department. But we only didn’t have permission from the SPPU sports department. Because of this many good players from this game were not getting a chance to play ahead at the state or national level just because of this permission issue. At the same time other universities in the state have given permission and are supporting this game fully,” said Dabhade.
Dabhade was earlier working as a sports teacher at Balshikshan Mandir English School in Kothrud. While working as a sports teacher, he invented this game in 2003. It is a mix of speed skating, handball and basketball. Currently, this game is so popular and widely played across more than 50 countries in the world.
Samant said, “We are so happy to resolve such long pending issues which have an impact on the career of thousands of students. At the same time, this game was invented in Pune but didn’t have permission to add to the sports syllabus of SPPU. This issue needed an immediate solution.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunala Kunache Mael Nahi: theatre students self-fund play in “tough” Covid times
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Roko: Train services largely unaffected in Pune and parts of western Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMPML to convert old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICCR teams up with SPPU to globalise traditional Indian knowledge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samant’s visit forces SPPU to grant permission for roll ball after 10 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hail, wind, rain storm in Pune on Thursday evening
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samant holds public meet at SPPU, 750 issues resolved in a day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students demand Shivbhojan thali, online payment facility
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Knife attack inside ATM over rivalry in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Covid cases surge in Pune, PMC and police begin crackdown on mask violators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marne faces two more police cases in Pune for public rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested for stealing, selling IT hardware worth ₹70 lakh in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pimpri-Nigdi Metro corridor gets green signal, Swargate-Katraj line awaits PMC’s okay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports 831 Covid-19 positive cases and one death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abandoned baby found on Katraj ghats by Bharati Vidyapeeth police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox