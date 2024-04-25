Samta Parishad requests Chhagan Bhujbal to contest LS polls

Pune: Though Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has announced to not contest the Lok Sabha election, the Samta Parishad office-bearers have appealed to him to rethink his decision. Though NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has announced to not contest the LS election, the Samta Parishad office-bearers have appealed to him to rethink his decision. (HT FILE)

Samta Parishad, founded by Bhujbal and works for OBC citizens, organised a meeting at Nashik on Tuesday and requested Bhujbal to contest the Nashik seat.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Samta Parishad leaders Dilip Khaire, Balasaheb Kardak and other leaders said, “Prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah suggested Bhujbal’s name for Nashik and requested chief minister Eknath Shinde to give the constituency to BJP. Even Bhujbal was keen to contest as NCP contender.”

“Some Delhi leaders suggested that I should contest from Nashik seat. Therefore, I along with my team started the preparations. However, even as deadlock remains regardings the seat, I decided to opt out of the contest,” Bhujbal said.