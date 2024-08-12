Sandalwood tree stolen from bungalow in Deccan; FIR registered

The Deccan police have lodged a case against eight persons for chopping off a seventy-year-old sandalwood tree from the premises of a bungalow in Thakurdas Bharti Niwas Colony in Erandwane. The complaint states that the accused entered the bungalow at 3.15 am on August 10. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred on August 10 and the owner identified as Anagha Prabhakar Paralikar lodged an FIR in this regard.

The complaint states that the accused entered the bungalow at 3.15 am on August 10.

The family members were sleeping when the sandalwood thieves struck, chopped off the tree worth ₹50,000 and fled.

The thieves also threatened the family members with sharp weapons, the complaint stated.

Advocate Rohit Erande, husband of complainant Anagha Paralikar, said, “We had protected the tree with a cement ring and there was an iron grill over it which was demolished within a few seconds by the accused using sharp weapons.”

The police have invoked Bharati Nyaya Sanhita 310 (2) against the accused. Police sub-inspector Bharat Shelke is investigating the case.