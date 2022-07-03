Sangli murder case: Godman made siblings write notes with names of money lenders 2 months before the incident
The godman who was arrested for allegedly murdering nine family members from Mhaisala in Sangli district made two siblings write notes with the name of money lenders two months before the incident.
On June 20, two brothers , as well as their 72-year-old mother, wives (aged 48 and 45), and their children (the youngest was 15) were found dead in two separate houses a kilometre apart in Mhaisal town.
On June 27, police arrested Tantrik (god man) Abbas Mohammad Bagwan (48), and his driver, Dheeraj Chandrakant Survase (30) from Solapur and charged them under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
During the investigation, Sangli Police found that two months ago Bagwan had asked two siblings to write the names of money lenders on two separate papers so that he can put these papers on ‘God’s bed’ to get relief from them.
“During the investigation, it was clear that the arrested duo had made a proper plan of murder according to which they had planted suicide notes which might be written by siblings two months before,’’ said inspector general of police (Kolhapur Range) Manoj Kumar Lohiya.
Police have recovered photocopies of suicide notes from Bagwan’s house based in Solapur.
After, the recent investigation in the case Sangli police decided to invoke the anti-superstition law. According to Sangli superintendent of police Dixit Gedam, the probe officials recovered, coconut, black thread and other material related to black magic from Bagwan’s house hence we have decided to add section 3 of the anti-superstition law in this case.
