‘Sanjeevani’ initiative launched to train citizens in life-saving skills ahead of Ganesh festival

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 08:40 am IST

The initiative aims to train citizens, especially dhol-tasha performers and medical students, in emergency response techniques such as CPR and the management of fainting, asthma attacks, seizures, and other medical crises Their presence aims to ensure a quick medical response in case of emergencies during large processions

To prevent medical emergencies during the upcoming Ganesh festival, the Association for Advancement and Development in Accessible Resources (AADAR) Foundation, Pune, in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune, has launched a life-saving training programme called ‘Sanjeevani’.

The launch meeting was held on Saturday.

The initiative aims to train citizens, especially dhol-tasha performers and medical students, in emergency response techniques such as CPR and the management of fainting, asthma attacks, seizures, and other medical crises.

These volunteers will be deployed during the Ganesh immersion processions across Pune, said officials.

Dr Sunil Ingale, president of IMA Pune Chapter, said, “Volunteers trained under ‘Sanjeevani’ will be stationed along major immersion routes such as Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, and Tilak Road during the Ganesh Visarjan. Their presence aims to ensure a quick medical response in case of emergencies during the large processions.”

