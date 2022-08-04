Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan trustee arrested in gambling raid

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested 26 people, including present and former trustees of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan, and political leaders during a raid on gambling den on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as trustee Vishal Keshav More, former trustee Santosh Gulab More, Dehu municipal counsellor Mayur Tilekar and others. Police have seized ₹5 lakh cash, 18 four-wheelers and 27 mobile handsets.

According to the Mahalunge police, on a tip-off, they raided a gambling den in Chakan MIDC area.

Dyneshwar Sabale, senior inspector, Mahalunge police station, said Pune police had conducted similar operations in Bibwewadi and Samvidhan chowk area and arrested 42 people and seized ₹11.50 lakh cash.

A case under Sections 4 and 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at the Mahalunge police station against 26 people, including owners and workers at the shop. Sabale and ACP Padmakar Ghanwat conducted the raid under the guidance of DCP Kakasaheb Dole.