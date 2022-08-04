Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan trustee arrested in gambling raid

Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan trustee arrested in gambling raid

pune news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 11:25 PM IST
A case under Sections 4 and 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at the Mahalunge police station
According to the Mahalunge police, on a tip-off, they raided a gambling den in Chakan MIDC area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested 26 people, including present and former trustees of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan, and political leaders during a raid on gambling den on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as trustee Vishal Keshav More, former trustee Santosh Gulab More, Dehu municipal counsellor Mayur Tilekar and others. Police have seized 5 lakh cash, 18 four-wheelers and 27 mobile handsets.

According to the Mahalunge police, on a tip-off, they raided a gambling den in Chakan MIDC area.

Dyneshwar Sabale, senior inspector, Mahalunge police station, said Pune police had conducted similar operations in Bibwewadi and Samvidhan chowk area and arrested 42 people and seized 11.50 lakh cash.

A case under Sections 4 and 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at the Mahalunge police station against 26 people, including owners and workers at the shop. Sabale and ACP Padmakar Ghanwat conducted the raid under the guidance of DCP Kakasaheb Dole.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP