Sassoon docs remove six bones from disabled’s food pipe

PUNE: In only the second such case in the past five years, doctors at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) have successfully removed six mutton bones from the food pipe (oesophagus) of a disabled (Divyangjan) man from Kolhapur, who accidentally swallowed the bones while eating causing severe pain while swallowing, officials said on Friday. In only the second such case in the past five years, doctors at Sassoon General Hospital removed six bones from food pipe (oesophagus) of disabled. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the treating doctors, the man accidentally swallowed the bones early morning Tuesday after which he was first taken to a private- and later to a government- hospital in Kolhapur. Due to the complicated nature of the case and the number of bones involved however, he was referred to SGH for treatment, officials said.

The patient was then brought to SGH at around 5.30 am and admitted to the ENT (ear-nose-throat) department. The doctors at the department immediately started emergency care. Furthermore, a CT scan revealed six bones of varying sizes stuck in the upper part of the patient’s oesophagus (food pipe). A team of skilled doctors led by Dr Rahul Telang, professor and head of the ENT department, B J Medical College (BJMC) and SGH, performed a complex endoscopic surgery to remove the bones. “The procedure was highly challenging due to the location of the bones. During removal of the bones, there was a high risk of damaging the oesophagus. Despite the difficulty, the surgery was successfully performed,” Dr Telang said.

The surgical team included Dr Rahul Thakur, Dr Pranit Khandagale, Dr Aakruti Nemani, and Dr Priyanka Shinde. The procedure was made possible with the strong support of dean Dr Eknath Pawar and medical superintendent Dr Yallappa Jadhav, who ensured that all necessary equipment and facilities were available, read a statement released by the hospital on Friday. Furthermore, the anaesthetists’ team led by Dr Surekha Shinde and Dr Vijay Patil, along with Dr Sreemole Prasad, played a key role in managing the patient safely during the procedure. The nursing staff, especially Damayanti Jadhav, provided excellent assistance throughout the surgery, officials said.

Dr Pawar said: “The patient’s condition is now stable and he will have a smooth recovery. This remarkable achievement highlights the skill, teamwork, and dedication of the medical professionals at SGH and BJMC. The patient will be discharged after a couple of days.”

This is only the second such case at SGH in the past five years. Prior to this, a man, 70, was brought to the hospital with a bone stuck in his food pipe in March this year.