Sassoon doctor suspended for abandoning accident victim near mental hospital

shrinivas.deshpande@htlive.com Social activist Dadasaheb Gaikwad, who filed the police complaint, stated that the incident was reported to him by Ritesh Gaikwad. Ritesh is part of the organisation that helps destitute individuals living on the streets. (HT PHOTO)

A homeless man, who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune after a bus accident crushed his legs, was allegedly taken out by a doctor and his associate and left miles away on a street, according to an FIR filed based on a social worker’s complaint.

The hospital has responded to these allegations by launching an investigation and suspending the doctor involved, as confirmed by Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of Sassoon Hospital.

The Pune police have registered a case against the doctor based on a complaint from a social organisation under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to acts endangering life or personal safety, according to the police.

Social activist Dadasaheb Gaikwad, who filed the police complaint, stated that the incident was reported to him by Ritesh Gaikwad. Ritesh is part of the organisation that helps destitute individuals living on the streets. He said, “When we recently came to know that destitute patients are abandoned by the hospital authorities, we decided to lay a trap and kept a watch around the hospital during the night, and I acted as an autorickshaw driver.”

In the early hours of July 22, Ritesh was outside the hospital gate in an auto rickshaw when a doctor from Sassoon Hospital approached him and said they wanted to take a patient outside.

“I readily agreed and offered a ride. While the patient, who had no legs, was in my vehicle, both the doctors on a bike asked me to follow them,” Ritesh explained.

Ritesh followed them until they abandoned the patient under a banyan tree in the rain, prompting him to inform social activist Dadasaheb Gaikwad. They called the police and readmitted the patient to Sassoon Hospital.

Ritesh revealed, “The doctor offered me ₹500 to do this work and told me he has one auto rickshawala to do such work, who is absent today; hence, he approached me.”

He recounted how he followed the doctors to the mental hospital in Yerwada, where they left the patient under a banyan tree.

“I then called up the police control room as well as the 108-ambulance service and readmitted the patient to Sassoon Hospital, who is currently undergoing treatment in ward number 12,” he added.

According to Gaikwad, the patient was unconscious, severely injured, and missing both legs.

Following the incident, Sassoon Hospital suspended Dr Adi Kumar, a junior resident in the Orthopedic Department.

Commenting on the issue, Dr Pawar stated, “We condemn this incident, which violates basic principles of humanity. An inquiry has been launched, and strict action will be pursued against those responsible.”

Dr Pawar also mentioned that the patient’s name is Nilesh, hailing from Madhya Pradesh. He was admitted to the hospital on June 16 after being run over by a bus and underwent surgery on June 27.

“Two days back, I was told that the patient had gone absconding from the hospital,” he added.

Dr Pawar explained that the patient had been insistent on going back home when he was admitted. When asked about allegations of patients being abandoned, he said that if such an incident has occurred, appropriate action would be taken against those responsible. He also questioned how a patient with no legs could travel to Yerwada, stating that an inquiry has been initiated.

An FIR has been filed under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for endangering life or personal safety. The investigation has been transferred to the Bund Garden Police Station for further inquiry.