IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Sassoon hospital offers cancer treatment at minimal cost but lacks dedicated centre
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Sassoon hospital offers cancer treatment at minimal cost but lacks dedicated centre

Changuna Bansode, a 74-year-old woman will now live with only one and a half kidney after a recent surgery at city-based Sassoon General Hospital (SGH)
READ FULL STORY
By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:12 PM IST

Changuna Bansode, a 74-year-old woman will now live with only one and a half kidney after a recent surgery at city-based Sassoon General Hospital (SGH). A portion of Bansode’s kidney was surgically removed as it was cancerous, and it cost her less than 4,000.

In spite of the regular occurrence of such cases at the hospital, there is an absence of a dedicated cancer centre at SGH which caters to thousands of patients.

Shobha Kamble, a relative of Bansode said that the patient was diagnosed with cancer and the surgery would have been very expensive at a private hospital.

“We had to get her to Sassoon General Hospital. She was taken in for surgery twice in January but due to high blood pressure, the surgery was not done. At last, recently, the surgery was done, and she is fine now. Under various medical schemes, the overall cost of surgery was meagre, and we are happy that she could get the best treatment at this hospital,” said Kamble.

Dr Kiran Kumar Jadhav, associate professor at BJ medical college and Sassoon hospital with the department of surgery operated on the patient.

According to Jadhav, a portion of Bansode’s kidney was malign.

“Thankfully, we could save the rest of the kidney. Now the patient has one and a half kidney and it is functional. The patient has responded well to the treatment,” said Dr Jadhav.

SGH is a tertiary hospital and witnesses a wave of patients from all parts of Maharashtra, including that for cancer. However, the hospital does not have a dedicated cancer centre.

“Our department has done around 42 cancer surgeries in December and January. On average, at least seven patients come to the hospital for chemotherapy. Many patients prefer SGH as the cost of treatment here is less as compared to private players. With so many footfalls for cancer itself, a dedicated centre is a need of the hour,” said Dr Jadhav.

Dr Murlidhar Tambe, dean, BJ medical college and Sassoon said that the hospital has all the facilities for patients at lower costs.

“For several years the proposal for a cancer centre is in the pipeline. We need a proper budget and land for constructing a dedicated centre where surgery, chemo and radiotherapy can be given to patients at affordable costs. We are taking all the efforts that we can to get the budget sanctioned as well as the land for the centre,” said Tambe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

BJP, NCP corporators eye standing committee membership

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Elected members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are eyeing membership in standing committee as its eight members will end their tenure later this month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

A first in eight months, district’s active Covid cases drop below 10,000

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Pune district’s active Covid-19 cases dropped below 10,000 on Wednesday for the first time in eight months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune rural reports lower turnout leading to vaccine wastage

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Pune rural has been lagging in terms of Covid-19 vaccination in comparison to Pune city and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) causing wastage of doses
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Sassoon hospital offers cancer treatment at minimal cost but lacks dedicated centre

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Changuna Bansode, a 74-year-old woman will now live with only one and a half kidney after a recent surgery at city-based Sassoon General Hospital (SGH)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Round two: Frontline workers receive Covid vaccination

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:12 PM IST
The round two of phase one Covid-19 vaccination began on Wednesday as 67 frontline workers were administered the vaccine at district hospital, Aundh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

World Cancer Day: Doctors urge annual screening, early detection and treatment for 100% cure to possible full recovery

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Despite multiple awareness campaigns against early detection of cancer and its benefits, there are very few takers for the early cancer screening tests, according to city doctors
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

IMD forecasts cooler days ahead in city

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Pune: After a warm winter in December and January, the city’s night temperature dropped to 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project: PMC yet to acquire land for three STPs

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:57 PM IST
Pune: The much-hyped and long-pending Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is still waiting land clearance for construction of three sewage treatment plants
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Confectioner Cornaglia gives Pune its first taste of European cuisine

By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Justice MC Chagla, in his autobiography “Roses in December”, narrates a rather amusing incident
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cops signed up to dating app to trap woman

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The police had to set up an elaborate trap to arrest the woman who is found to have duped at least 16 men, according to the officials of Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

1,096 electricity theft cases lodged in Pune district

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Pune region has come down aggressively on electricity thefts in Pune district, as special squads have been formed to catch culprits around the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC to install online system to check treated sewage quality

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will install an online system to check sewage water meter on sewage treatment plants (STPs) to check quality of treated water which is released to Mula-Mutha rivers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

KCB member, seven others booked in former MLA Jadhav assault case

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The Chaturshringi police have booked Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) member Manish Anand, a senior Congressman and seven others in connection with former MLA Harshavardhan Jadhav physical assault case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

11-year old falls to death in water tank, society officials booked

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:41 PM IST
An official of a residential society in Kondhwa was booked by Pune police on Monday after a 11-year-old boy fell to his death in an open water storage tank on January 26
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Woman, arrested for robbing man she met on online dating app, robbed at least 16 others

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:40 PM IST
A 27-year-old woman from Pune who has been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for robbing a man she met through an online dating platform, was found to have robbed at least 16 such people within the past year
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP