Sassoon Hospital panel to probe alleged medical negligence in Pune woman’s death

The expert panel at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC) will investigate the death of a 37-year-old woman who was allegedly denied treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH). As two committees were already conducting probes in the cases, the SGH had written to the public health department on April 9, requesting them to conduct the probe at their level. (HT FILE)

On April 9, the Pune Police approached SGH and BJMC to seek expert medical opinions on the incident that took place in March.

According to SGH officials, a six-member panel was formed on April 11 to investigate the case. This includes the medical superintendent of SGH and the heads of departments—medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, and forensic medicine, amongst others.

Dr Ekanth Pawar, dean of BJMC and SGH, said, “We had requested the public health department to conduct the probe as the committee was already formed by them to investigate the case. Besides, they can investigate other issues asked by the police and submit the report at their level. However, they have now requested us to investigate and submit the report.”

The deceased, Tanisha alias Ishwari Sushant Bhise, on March 28, was reportedly denied emergency admission at DMH on account of her family’s inability to immediately pay a ₹10 lakh deposit. She was later admitted to Surya Hospital in Wakad, where she delivered twin girls via C-section on March 29. However, her condition deteriorated due to postnatal complications. On the same day, she was subsequently referred to Manipal Hospital in Baner, where she died on March 31.

A senior official from the public health department, on request of anonymity, said, “We have sent a response to the SGH officials, requesting them to conduct the probe and submit the report. As per the general resolution issued by the government in 2014, all alleged medical negligence cases are investigated by the district expert medical panel, who give their opinion in such cases. In the Pune district, the expert medical panel is at SGH and BJMC, which is only authorized to carry out such investigations and give opinions.”