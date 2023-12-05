Sassoon medical officer arrested for assisting Patil’s escape from hospital

The Pune Police Crime Branch Unit 2 late on Monday evening arrested the medical officer (MO) of Sassoon General Hospital in connection with the escape of drug haul accused Lalit Patil.

The city police told the Pune Court that Deokate, as medical officer at the orthopaedic department of the state-run hospital, allegedly helped the Patil in his escape from the hospital’s ward number 16. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Pravin Dadasaheb Deokate (40) of Shivam Society in Pimple Saudagar was apprehended for allegedly assisting Patil to escape from the hospital on October 2 and for being in touch with other suspects. The accused is reported to have allowed the drug kingpin’s extended stay at the hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

At least 15 persons have been arrested in the case so far.

After Patil’s gave the security staff the slip on October 2, an inquiry committee set up by the Maharashtra government identified “negligence” on the part of Dr Sanjiv Thakur, former dean of BJ Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, and Dr Deokate. Thakur was removed from his position and Deokate was placed under suspension. Mumbai police rearrested Patil on October 19.

Deokate was produced before the Pune Court amidst tight security in the afternoon and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) AC Birajdar remanded him to police custody till December 7. Assistant Public Prosecutor Neelima Yadav-Ithape in her submission before the court sought custodial remand saying the police needs to probe the conspiracy.

Yadav-Ithape said, “Deokate made WhatsApp and regular calls to Bhooshan Patil, Abhishekh Balkawade, Mahendra Shevate and Patil.”

Defence lawyer Sushil Nimbalkar said, “Allegations made against my client are baseless. He had not contacted any person from the Patil gang. Police have not submitted any call detail records as proof in the court.”

According to Nandkumar Bidwai, inspector and investigation officer, Crime Branch Unit 2, Deokate frequently met with Balkawade, Shevate and the Patil brothers.

Police suspect Deokate helped Patil and Balkawade to hatch Patil’s escape plan.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Ramnath Pokle said, “Patil was admitted under Deokate at the orthopaedic department in Sassoon Hospital even though reports cite he was not suffering from any orthopaedic related issue. It seems that Deokate was responsible for increasing his unnecessary stay at the state-run hospital.”

Meanwhile, after his suspension in November, Deokate denied all allegations and said, “After my treatment, Patil was suffering from hernia. I had referred him to another department concerned, but he was not transferred even after two months despite my repeated requests.”