Saswad police nab Nepalese national for murdering friend

The Pune rural police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old Nepalese national from the Indo-Nepal border on the charge of murdering his friend identified as Bhagwan Markad by brutally attacking him with a stick on his head in a village at Saswad over a petty dispute on the night of July 9.

On July 9, a corpse was found abandoned in a nullah and it belonged to Bhagwan Markad who worked as labour at a local tyre shop. He was a drunkard and the police suspected that he had been killed over some petty dispute over binge drinking.

The police got the information that a Nepalese servant named Niranjan Sahani who worked as a domestic help at the residence of Sachin Borkar was missing.

The police made more inquiries in the case and found that they were friends and had organized liquor parties together in the recent past. The accused had organized liquor cum mutton party at his residence at 8 pm on the night of July 8 and had a tiff with the deceased over a petty issue.

He took a wooden stick and hit him hard on Markad’s head leading to his death. He pulled his corpse and abandoned it in a nullah to evade arrest and left for motorcycle on the same night. Following the information, a detection squad team tailed him till the Nepal border.

However, he managed to reach his home by the time the police could lay their hands on him at the border. According to the police, since he crossed into the border, the police found it difficult to reach him as the local police were non-cooperative. At that time, an officer of a prominent telecom company provided important geo location inputs of the accused following which the officer in charge API Ghuge managed to arrest him and brought the accused to Saswad.

After being arrested on July 13, he was produced before a local court which remanded him police custody till July 19. Police inspector Annasaheb Gholap said that the accused has confessed to the crime and interrogation was on in the case.