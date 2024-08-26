Satara police launch ‘Abhaya’ initiative for women’s safety

The Satara police department will soon roll out a new programme ‘Abhaya’ aimed at enhancing the safety of women, officials said on Sunday. HT Image

Under the initiative, QR codes will be installed in 2,500 auto rickshaws throughout Satara. By scanning the QR code with smartphones, women can directly connect with emergency services and receive help in critical situations.

When scanned, the QR code will trigger an alert to the police, providing the user’s location. The quick-response system is expected to significantly reduce response time to enhance overall safety.

Sameer Shaikh, superintendent of police, Satara, said, initially we have decided to install QR codes in 2,500 auto rickshaws in Satara and Karad city. Soon all 9,500 auto rickshaws in the district will be covered.

“By just scanning the QR code, the police helpline will receive a mobile number along with the location of the woman. Acting on it, police teams from the nearest police station will be deployed for further assistance,” he said.

Elaborating further Shaikh said, “Dial 112 service is there but in the new initiative you need not make a call. Satara police plans to install these QR codes in all public and private transport services in the next phase.

QR scanners also provide auto rickshaw details including registration number and driver mobile number to the police.

The initiative is expected to be rolled out across the district in the coming months, with training sessions on how to use the QR codes effectively.