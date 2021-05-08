Satara policeman’s 65-year-old mother killed in Warje

A 65-year-old woman was killed near her house in what is believed to be a robbery gone wrong in the late hours of Friday in Warje Malwadi area of Pune.

The woman was identified as Shahabai Arun Shelar (65), a resident of Ramnagar area of Warje. She runs a scrap yard while her son is an assistant sub inspector in the Satara police force.

The woman was killed using a square shaped metal pipe with which she was bludgeoned in the head, according to the police.

The accused attacked the woman between 9pm on Friday and 5am on Saturday when she was found.

She was found by two workers who work in her scrap yard run out of a tin-shed where she was working when she was attacked.

The assailant is believed to have taken the keys from her person and used it to ransack the cupboard in her house located nearby. Cash worth ₹65,000 was stolen from the cupboard that was ransacked, according to the complainant.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by her policeman son identified as Vitthal Shelar (42) who lives in Ravivar peth area of Satara city.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 460 (all persons jointly concerned in lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night punishable where death or grievous hurt caused by one of them), 380 (robbery) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 37(1)(3)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Warje Malwadi police station.

