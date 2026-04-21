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Satara SP transferred amid BJP-Sena friction over ZP poll results

Addressing party workers in Satara, Shinde took an indirect swipe at the BJP, criticising the recent political developments in the district.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:12 am IST
By Abhay Khairnar
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Pune: Satara superintendent of police Tushar Doshi was transferred to Sangli on Monday, just hours before a scheduled rally of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde in Satara.

Thane, India - March 22, 2023: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde participates in the Swagat Yatra rally on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, in Thane, India, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The transfer was part of a broader reshuffle by the state home department involving nine Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. Doshi has now been posted as superintendent of police, Sangli. He did not respond to HT’s calls and messages.

The development follows tension between the BJP and the NCP–Shiv Sena alliance after the BJP won the Satara Zilla Parishad president post through alleged cross-voting. The situation escalated last month after Shiv Sena leaders alleged that police personnel had manhandled their members during the poll process.

Following the allegations, Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe had directed that Doshi be suspended. However, council chairman Ram Shinde later clarified that the matter would be referred to legal and constitutional experts before any final decision is taken.

During the event, Shinde felicitated Shiv Sena representatives from zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and municipal bodies, assuring them of continued backing from the leadership.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Satara SP transferred amid BJP-Sena friction over ZP poll results
Home / Cities / Pune / Satara SP transferred amid BJP-Sena friction over ZP poll results
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