Satara SP transferred amid BJP-Sena friction over ZP poll results

Pune: Satara superintendent of police Tushar Doshi was transferred to Sangli on Monday, just hours before a scheduled rally of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde in Satara. Thane, India - March 22, 2023: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde participates in the Swagat Yatra rally on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, in Thane, India, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The transfer was part of a broader reshuffle by the state home department involving nine Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. Doshi has now been posted as superintendent of police, Sangli. He did not respond to HT’s calls and messages.

The development follows tension between the BJP and the NCP–Shiv Sena alliance after the BJP won the Satara Zilla Parishad president post through alleged cross-voting. The situation escalated last month after Shiv Sena leaders alleged that police personnel had manhandled their members during the poll process.

Following the allegations, Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe had directed that Doshi be suspended. However, council chairman Ram Shinde later clarified that the matter would be referred to legal and constitutional experts before any final decision is taken.

While officials did not link the transfer directly to the controversy, the timing—coinciding with Shinde’s visit—has fuelled speculation.

Addressing party workers in Satara, Shinde took an indirect swipe at the BJP, criticising the recent political developments in the district. “The politics we have seen here have been of a low level. The people of Satara, who value self-respect, will not accept this. I will speak in detail at the right time,” he said, adding that while he does not interfere in others’ matters, he would respond firmly if provoked.

Shinde also highlighted the Shiv Sena’s improved performance in local body elections, citing figures shared by Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai. “Earlier, we had just three members in the zilla parishad. Today, we have 15. In panchayat samitis, 30 members have been elected, and we also have 39 corporators,” he said.

During the event, Shinde felicitated Shiv Sena representatives from zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and municipal bodies, assuring them of continued backing from the leadership.