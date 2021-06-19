Savitribai Phule Pune University’s second semester exams in July-August

The second semester examinations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) various diploma, degree and post-graudate courses be held in July and August. The university’s examination department, on Friday, issued a circular with the instructions for students. This examination was to be held in June and registration is currently on.

“The second-semester exams will be held for regular and backlog students, as well as external and grade improvement students. Practicals, orals, seminars, projects, and dissertations should be completed at the college level. Along with this online written exam, internal marks will be considered and after the summary of the second term becomes available. It will be mandatory for colleges to send the marks immediately to SPPU,” said Mahesh Kakade, director, SPPU board of examinations and evaluation.

The final dates for the exams are yet to be announced.

The exam is of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) in online mode. SPPU’s Edutech Foundation is conducting this exam.

All affiliated colleges are to conduct practicals and internal tests before June 20. Marks are to be submitted by June 25.