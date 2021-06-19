Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Savitribai Phule Pune University’s second semester exams in July-August
pune news

Savitribai Phule Pune University’s second semester exams in July-August

The exam is of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) in online mode. SPPU’s Edutech Foundation is conducting this exam
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Main buliding of Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU) in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The second semester examinations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) various diploma, degree and post-graudate courses be held in July and August. The university’s examination department, on Friday, issued a circular with the instructions for students. This examination was to be held in June and registration is currently on.

“The second-semester exams will be held for regular and backlog students, as well as external and grade improvement students. Practicals, orals, seminars, projects, and dissertations should be completed at the college level. Along with this online written exam, internal marks will be considered and after the summary of the second term becomes available. It will be mandatory for colleges to send the marks immediately to SPPU,” said Mahesh Kakade, director, SPPU board of examinations and evaluation.

The final dates for the exams are yet to be announced.

The exam is of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) in online mode. SPPU’s Edutech Foundation is conducting this exam.

All affiliated colleges are to conduct practicals and internal tests before June 20. Marks are to be submitted by June 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP