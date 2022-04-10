Savitribai Phule’s photo now on varsity website

PUNE Students at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), on Saturday, pointed out that though Pune university changed its name in 2014, the official website did not have a picture of Savitribai, after whom the university was renamed.

The university officials, immediately took cognizance of the students demand and made the necessary changes.

“From 2014, the university is named after Savitribai Phule and till now her photo was not been displayed on the official website of the university. So, we had given a demand letter to the SPPU administration about the same. There are other state universities which are named after prominent people and their photo is displayed on the website main page. Accordingly, when we put forth our demand, the administration made the change in the next few days,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, president of Students Helping Hand organisation.

A senior official for SPPU, requesting anonymity said, “Once we got to know about the students’ demand, we immediately contacted our IT department and made the necessary changes. Now, we have a picture of Savitribai displayed on the website’s home page.”

