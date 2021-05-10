SCERT surveys students for decision on CET exam for FYJC admission

After the state education department cancelled Class 10 exams due to the rising cases of Covid-19, questions have been raised by parents, students on the structure of Class 11 admissions. In an attempt to find a solution, the state education department with the help of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Pune is conducting an online survey, through which all Class 10 students are asked their opinion about holding a Common Entrance Test (CET) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 admissions.

Earlier the deadline to submit this online survey form was until Sunday which has now been extended until May 11.

This survey is for students from all boards including the state, CBSE and CICE where they need to give answers to simple questions and their opinion on whether CET should be held or not.

The state education department has given a link of the online form for the survey: https://www.research.net/r/11thCETEST.

While only students are allowed to participate in it, school administrations have been asked to send out the survey link to maximum students.

“It is a simple survey to be done by students of Class 10 from all the boards. The link has been sent on our official website and its deadline has been increased until May 11. Till now we are getting a very good response from students and over 2 lakh students have submitted their response. We appeal to all the Class 10 students to please give their valuable opinion which will help us to take further important decisions regarding conducting CET,” said Vikas Garad, SCERT deputy director.

While students have welcomed this move, Siddhant Miraje a class 10 student said, “We are happy that the state government cancelled the examinations in such tough times and now are asking students’ opinion to conduct CET exams. In my view CET should be taken so that students will get proper marks through which admission can be given to them.”

The proposed CET exam will be held around in the month of June or when the Covid cases decrease in the state. It will be a multiple-choice questions (MCQ) test and students will be provided optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets for answering them. There will only be one paper with 100 marks with questions from all subjects and two-hour duration to complete it. Those students who clear this CET exam will get the Class 11 admissions as per their performance.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar said, “This year’s Class 11 admissions are going to be tough, but it is good that the state education department is thinking about CET exam. It will help the college administration to fill up the seats and there will be proper allocation of seats as per the performance of students in the CET exam.”

