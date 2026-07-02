Scholarship, Seed Capital Schemes Open for Transgender Community; Eligible Beneficiaries Urged to Apply

The social welfare department has urged eligible transgender persons to avail scholarship and seed capital schemes aimed at empowering them socially, educationally and economically. Social welfare commissioner Deepa Mudhol Munde appealed to eligible such persons to apply for the schemes being implemented by the central and state governments. The state government is also implementing a seed capital scheme to encourage self-employment among transgender persons by providing financial assistance for small businesses. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Under the union ministry of social justice and empowerment’s umbrella scheme, ‘Support for marginalised individuals for livelihood and enterprise (SMILE)’, scholarships are available for transgender students studying in classes nine to post-graduate level in government-recognised or private schools, colleges and universities. Applications must be submitted online through the national transgender portal after registration.

To be eligible, applicants must be Indian citizens and possess a transgender identity certificate issued through the ministry’s national transgender portal. As the number of scholarships is limited, beneficiaries will be selected based on their academic performance in the previous year. Students already receiving any other central or state government scholarship will not be eligible for this scheme. Eligible students who have passed class 10 as well as those who haven’t passed class 10 will receive an annual scholarship of ₹13,500. Applicants must also have an Aadhaar card-linked bank account for direct benefit transfer.

The state government is also implementing a seed capital scheme to encourage self-employment among transgender persons by providing financial assistance for small businesses. The scheme aims to support economic, social, educational and cultural development of transgender persons by facilitating loans for 21 categories of small businesses. Additionally, trained applicants can avail loans for 12 other trades, while untrained beneficiaries will be provided skill training and assistance for purchasing the required tools and equipment.

Applicants must have been residents of Maharashtra for at least 10 years, must possess a valid transgender identity certificate, and must be 18 to 50 years of age and capable of undertaking a business.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can avail one out of three loan categories – up to ₹25,000 (small loan), up to ₹50,000 (medium loan), or up to ₹2 lakh (long-term loan). The funding pattern includes a 5% beneficiary contribution, 45% government subsidy, and 50% loan from a nationalised bank.

Applicants are required to submit documents including business licences, quotations and bills for machinery or equipment, land ownership documents or rental agreements, and a no-objection certificate from the local self-government body, wherever applicable.

Applications, along with the prescribed documents, must be submitted to the assistant commissioner, social welfare of the respective district. Beneficiaries who repay their loans regularly will be eligible for a 3% interest rebate. Eligible applicants can register and apply through the national transgender portal at https://transgender.dosje.gov.in.