School tours boost MSRTC revenue to ₹127 crore

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) earned a record ₹127.18 crore from school excursion services in the 2025–26 academic year, an increase of ₹33.29 crore over the previous year. To meet the rising demand, MSRTC deployed a large number of buses, including newly introduced or upgraded vehicles, ensuring a comfortable and secure travel experience. (HT)

This revenue came from 25,558 bus trips, facilitating safe travel for lakhs of students across Maharashtra. Schools and colleges organised excursions to various religious and historical destinations, with MSRTC playing a key role in transportation.

The state government offers a 50% fare concession for students, making these trips safer and more affordable, particularly for those from rural areas who might otherwise miss out on educational tours.

To meet the rising demand, MSRTC deployed a large number of buses, including newly introduced or upgraded vehicles, ensuring a comfortable and secure travel experience. The improved fleet quality contributed to higher satisfaction among schools and students, further strengthening trust in the service.

Speaking on the achievement, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said, “A school excursion is one of the most cherished and formative experiences in a student’s life. It is not just about travel, but about learning, bonding, and exposure to cultural and historical heritage. MSRTC has consistently ensured that these journeys are conducted with the highest standards of safety, reliability, and affordability.”

He further added that the fare concession provided by the government has made it easier for schools, especially in rural areas, to organise such trips.

“The overwhelming response this year, reflected in the record revenue, reaffirms that there is no better alternative than ST buses for safe student travel. We will continue to make buses available in the future as well, and I strongly urge schools and colleges to prefer MSRTC services over private operators for the benefit and safety of students,” Sarnaik said.

MSRTC has reiterated its commitment to supporting educational travel and plans to further strengthen its services in the coming academic years.