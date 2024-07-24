 Schoolboy dies in roadside mishap in Kalyaninagar  - Hindustan Times
Schoolboy dies in roadside mishap in Kalyaninagar 

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 24, 2024 06:22 AM IST

According to Police, the boy was on his way to school at the time, and he died due to injuries sustained during the crash

A 15-year-old schoolboy lost his life in a fatal roadside accident reported in Kalyaninagar on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Shshwat Bhongade (15), a resident of Kumar Kirti Housing Society, and the mishap occurred after his bicycle collided with a speeding car near Marigold Housing Society at around 8.30 am. 

After the accident, Yerwada police detained car driver Ravikant Gaur from the Vimannagar area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
After the accident, Yerwada police detained car driver Ravikant Gaur from the Vimannagar area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Police, the boy was on his way to school at the time, and he died due to injuries sustained during the crash. After the accident, Yerwada police detained car driver Ravikant Gaur from the Vimannagar area. Police said they collected CCTV footage of cameras installed in the locality in which the entire accident was captured. As per the complaint filed by the uncle of the deceased, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 281 and 106 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. 

Schoolboy dies in roadside mishap in Kalyaninagar 
