Schools, colleges to telecast event
PUNE: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all the universities and colleges in the country to telecast the landing of Chandrayaan-3 so that the students can witness a historical moment. The UGC has also directed that a special meeting be organised for students and faculty. Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious Chandrayaan-3 will land on the lunar surface on Tuesday at around 6 pm.
The live telecast for the monumental event will be available on ISRO’s official website (https://www.isro.gov.in/) and ISRO’s official YouTube channel and DD National from 5:27 pm onwards. Various schools and colleges in the city have organised lectures and presentations by experts in the field of space to enlighten the students about India’s space missions.