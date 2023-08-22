News / Cities / Pune News / Schools, colleges to telecast event

Schools, colleges to telecast event

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 22, 2023

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all the universities and colleges in the country to telecast the landing of Chandrayaan-3 so that the students can witness a historical moment

PUNE: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all the universities and colleges in the country to telecast the landing of Chandrayaan-3 so that the students can witness a historical moment. The UGC has also directed that a special meeting be organised for students and faculty. Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious Chandrayaan-3 will land on the lunar surface on Tuesday at around 6 pm.

Various schools and colleges in the city have organised lectures and presentations by experts in the field of space to enlighten the students about India’s space missions. (HT PHOTO)
The live telecast for the monumental event will be available on ISRO’s official website (https://www.isro.gov.in/) and ISRO’s official YouTube channel and DD National from 5:27 pm onwards. Various schools and colleges in the city have organised lectures and presentations by experts in the field of space to enlighten the students about India’s space missions.

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
