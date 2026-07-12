Schools told to inspect buildings, strengthen monsoon safety

The Maharashtra primary education council has directed all government and local self-government schools to strictly implement comprehensive safety measures to ensure the well-being of students during the rainy season. The directive states that students should not be allowed to enter classrooms or sections of buildings where roofs, walls or verandas are leaking. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Sanjay Yadav, state project director, in a directive issued on Saturday, instructed municipal corporations, zilla parishads, municipal councils and nagar panchayats to inspect school buildings, classrooms and toilets throughout the season and take immediate action wherever safety risks are identified.

The directive states that students should not be allowed to enter classrooms or sections of buildings where roofs, walls or verandas are leaking. Schools have been instructed to immediately stop using unsafe buildings or classrooms, barricade such structures and demolish those declared highly dangerous. The guidelines emphasise maintaining clean kitchens and toilets, inspecting roofs, slabs, staircases, compound walls and electrical systems.

Schools have been directed to move students to safe locations during heavy rain or strong winds, trim tree branches near electricity lines, remove fallen branches, poles and other hazardous objects.

Additionally, schools with open wells on their premises have been asked to install iron grills, barricade the area and put up warning boards. Yadav has instructed education officers, engineers under Samagra Shiksha and local authorities to submit an action taken report to the council.