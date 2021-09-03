Science Innovation City to come up at PCMC Science park premises

Soon, the Pimpri Chinchwad city will be getting a world-class Science city at the premises of existing Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park on 8 acres of land. The decision was taken recently in the state cabinet meeting by the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and ₹191 crore was sanctioned for it.

The new science complex will be named after the late former prime minister of India Rajiv Gandhi and the name will be ‘Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Science Innovation City’. While it will take five years to complete and it’s mostly for the students interested in Science and future technologies.

“In a bid to strengthen science and research in our country and to boost the scientific approach amongst the stdmudents and most importantly create future scientists amongst us such kind of science innovation centers are much needed in our state,” said CM Thackeray.

The existing Science Park which is run by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Kalewadi Road is a centre of attraction for children as well for public.

Prior to pandemic, daily hundreds of people and school trips used to come here to experience various science projects and fun science games. It was started in 2013 and ever since is popular in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Talking about the new science city project, Pravin Tupe director of the PCMC Science Park said, “As the sanction has been given for the new Science city project by the state government, we are been informed to prepare the detailed project report of this city with the help of other authorities. It will be 10 times bigger and with many new things coming up at this centre.

“There would be different galleries in this city like fun science, automobile gallery, energy science gallery, outdoor exhibits and many more things would come up at this science city.”