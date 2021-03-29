Scorching heat: Pune records 39.3 degrees Celsius on Monday

On Monday, Pune reported a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar, the second warmest March since 2008 whereas at Lohegaon, the day temperature was reported at 40.1 degrees Celsius.

Pune city reported 40.1 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature for March in the year 2017. Also, the all-time record for the maximum temperature in the month of March is that of 42.8 degrees Celsius in 1892 as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the last three days, the day temperature has witnessed a gradual increase. On Saturday, the day temperature was at 38.1 degrees Celsius and on Sunday, it slightly increased to 38.3 degrees Celsius. On Monday, there has been an increase by one degrees Celsius to 39.3 as per IMD.

The night temperature on Monday was reported at 18 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar and 20.3 degrees Celsius at Lohegaon.

The weather was as forecasted by IMD. Towards the evening, the city was engulfed with clouds in some parts. However, the day temperature was 2.6 degrees Celsius warmer than normal as per official data.

“The day temperature in Pune city may remain at 39 degrees Celsius in the next few days. The sky is likely to remain clear and the day will be sunny. The minimum temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius in the next few days,” said IMD officials.

Along with Pune, cities like Jalgaon, Malegaon and Solapur in Madhya Maharashtra also crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Monday. Many places in Vidarbha also reported the day temperature over 41 degrees Celsius. Parbhani in Marathwada also reported 41.1 degrees Celsius on Monday.

“Heat wave conditions are likely in Vidarbha on March 30. Thereafter, there are dry weather conditions all over the state until April 2,” said IMD officials.

The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra was at 43.3 degrees Celsius at Brahmapuri and the lowest minimum temperature was reported at Pune city at 18 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Box

March Maximum Temperatures in Pune

Year----Temperature (in degree Celsius)

2017--40.1

2021--39.3

2016 and 2012-- 39.1

1892 (All Time record)-- 42.8

*Source: IMD