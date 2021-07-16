Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Sec 144 clamped at tourist spots in Pune
pune news

Sec 144 clamped at tourist spots in Pune

Pune: District collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Friday issued an order to impose Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at tourist destinations across seven talukas in Pune district to prevent Covid-19 spread
By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 09:53 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: District collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Friday issued an order to impose Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at tourist destinations across seven talukas in Pune district to prevent Covid-19 spread. The talukas include Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Ambegaon, Junnar, Bhor and Velhe.

The prohibitory orders were issued after the local administrations were unable to control public movement at the popular places despite ban on visitors. As per Section 144 of CrPC, four or more persons are not allowed to assemble in one area. Vehicular entries are banned near waterfalls.

“The restriction order will keep visitors from coming to the places like Lonavla and Khandala in groups,” said Dilip Pawar, senior police inspector, Lonavla city.

The district administrator has ordered to keep strict watch on people movement near waterfalls during the monsoon season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides

Elon Musk’s reaction to tweet about Richard Branson’s cabinets goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP