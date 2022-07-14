SEC allows PMC to publish ward-wise voters’ list till July 21

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday extended for the third time publishing of the final, ward-wise voters’ list. The civic body now has time till July 21 to publish the said list. The earlier deadline was July 16.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar wrote a letter to the state election commission, asking for an extension for publishing the ward-wise voters’ list. “Considering the physical verification and the monsoon season, we asked for more time from the election commission,” Kumar said. The PMC needs to visit the website in order to verify the voters, which will take time. Besides, the PMC has got more than 2,400 objections to the draft ward-wise voters’ list that was published earlier.

A source from the election office on condition of anonymity said, “Though the objections are only around 2,400, each application has a number of cases. At many places, voters are staying in one place while their names are appearing in another ward.”

Meanwhile, the buzz in political circles is that with yet another extension, civic elections are unlikely to take place immediately. It is felt that elections will take place only after the OBC reservation issue is sorted out.

