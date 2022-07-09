SEC extends deadline to publish final ward-wise voter list to July 16

The State election commission (SEC) has extended the deadline given to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to publish final ward-wise voter list from July 9 to July 16.

SEC secretary said, “Fourteen municipal corporations were instructed to publish the final voter list by July 9, but given the high number of public objections received, SEC has accepted the request of civic bodies and allowed the administration to publish the list on July 16.”

The SEC order also states that as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in many areas, it could be difficult for the civic administration to visit spots and verify objections raised on voter details.

PMC has written to SEC on July 4 seeking extension to publish final ward-wise voter list citing it has received 4,273 objections from residents.

Civic chief Vikram Kumar’s letter reads, “As Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received many objections regarding the draft ward-wise voter list, it will take time for physical verification and correction of voter details. As the previous deadline was July 9, allow the civic body to publish the final list by July 23.”

Now, SEC has asked PMC to finish work by July 16.

PMC officials said that though SEC approved their demand on July 6, it received the letter on July 7.

PMC had published the draft ward-wise voter list on June 23 and sought public suggestions and objections till June 30, before the SEC extended the deadline till July 3.

According to PMC, on the last day (July 3) of filing response, it received 2,366 objections.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule has written to SEC on Friday raising objection to existing ward delimitation for municipal corporation and zilla parishads.