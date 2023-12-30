close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Security stepped up for Koregaon Bhima battle anniversary at Perne

Security stepped up for Koregaon Bhima battle anniversary at Perne

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 31, 2023 05:30 AM IST

More than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed besides using drone and CCTV camera facilities as part of security measures

Heavy security force has been deployed in and around Koregaon Bhima victory pillar Jaystambh at Perne village as the district administration expects around 20 lakh visitors to the historic memorial on January 1, 2024, for the anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima.

The victory pillar in Perne village was constructed by the British government in 1821 to commemorate the victory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwa forces at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818. (HT PHOTO)
The victory pillar in Perne village was constructed by the British government in 1821 to commemorate the victory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwa forces at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818. (HT PHOTO)

The victory pillar in Perne village was constructed by the British government in 1821 to commemorate the victory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwa forces at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

More than 5,000 police personnel, including battalions of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), have been deployed besides using drone and CCTV camera facilities as part of security measures.

Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr said 22 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and 86 inspectors besides 3,200 police personnel will be on the ground for the anniversary security.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out