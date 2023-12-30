Security stepped up for Koregaon Bhima battle anniversary at Perne

Heavy security force has been deployed in and around Koregaon Bhima victory pillar Jaystambh at Perne village as the district administration expects around 20 lakh visitors to the historic memorial on January 1, 2024, for the anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima. The victory pillar in Perne village was constructed by the British government in 1821 to commemorate the victory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwa forces at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818. (HT PHOTO)

The victory pillar in Perne village was constructed by the British government in 1821 to commemorate the victory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwa forces at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818.

More than 5,000 police personnel, including battalions of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), have been deployed besides using drone and CCTV camera facilities as part of security measures.

Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr said 22 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and 86 inspectors besides 3,200 police personnel will be on the ground for the anniversary security.