Sena backtracks on solo pitch, confirms alliance with BJP in Pune; aspirants fear withdrawals

After a day of confusion and open posturing by local leaders, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday walked back indications of contesting the Pune civic polls on its own, with senior leaders clarifying that the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains intact. The turnaround, however, has left dozens of Sena aspirants anxious as many may now be asked to withdraw their nominations. Several local leaders and workers openly expressed resentment over the BJP offering the Sena only 16 seats in the 165-member Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The uncertainty peaked on the last day of filing nomination papers when sections of the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde signalled a possible solo contest, triggering an influx of party workers and aspirants into a hotel where deliberations were underway. Several local leaders and workers openly expressed resentment over the BJP offering the Sena only 16 seats in the 165-member Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Minister and senior Sena leader Uday Samant later confirmed that the Sena would contest the civic polls as part of the Mahayuti alliance in Pune as well as other municipal corporations.

He said the decision was taken after discussions with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

“Considering the limited time left for filing nominations, we have issued AB forms to our aspirants. We now have time till January 3, 2026 to ask our aspirants to withdraw as per the final seat-sharing decision,” Samant said.

According to former minister Vijay Shivtare, the Sena has issued AB forms to around 100 aspirants so far with the remaining forms being distributed on Tuesday. The move was aimed at keeping options open ahead of scrutiny and withdrawal deadlines but it has heightened anxiety among aspirants who fear being asked to step aside once the alliance formula is finalised.

Earlier in the day, Sena city unit chief Nana Bhangire had hinted that the party could go solo, fuelling speculation and raising expectations among workers demanding an independent fight. Many accused the BJP of attempting to marginalise its alliance partner and pointed to recent protests outside BJP leader Neelam Gorhe’s residence, where Sena workers demanded a better deal.

The confusion eased only after Uday Samant arrived in Pune and issued a categorical clarification, ruling out any break in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

“There is no situation where the Mahayuti has broken in Pune or in any other municipal corporation in the state. Some office-bearers may have spoken emotionally, but I want to make it clear on behalf of the party that the alliance is intact,” Samant told reporters.

Samant said AB forms were issued by both parties in some wards due to time constraints and the lack of immediate consensus, but stressed that the process of scrutiny and withdrawals over the next few days would address these issues. He acknowledged that similar situations had emerged in other cities, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

“This is the first time elections to 29 municipal corporations are being held together, and there was very little time initially for discussions. From today, we have three to four days to sort this out,” he said, urging party workers not to jump to conclusions.

On seat-sharing, Samant said that minor disagreements were inevitable and that the final call would be taken by Fadnavis and Shinde. He added that he had held discussions with BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil and Murlidhar Mohol and that he had been asked by Eknath Shinde to convey the outcome of these talks to party office-bearers in Pune.

While the Sena leadership has publicly closed ranks with the BJP, the gap between the 16 seats offered by the BJP and the nearly 90 Sena aspirants who have received AB forms has set the stage for a tense round of withdrawals, with the risk of local discontent still looming.