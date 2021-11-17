Sena leader’s son dies by suicide in Pune

PUNE Nikhil Malusare (28), son of Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Malusare, died by suicide at his Shukrawar peth residence on Tuesday.

He was rushed to KEM hospital, but was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The hospital authorities informed the Khadak police station, after which a suicide-related death was registered. Khadak police station officials said that an investigation is on.

Hookahs, related material worth ₹22.17 lakh seized in Kondhwa raid

PUNE The Kondhwa Police, on Tuesday, raided a warehouse in Yeolewadi and seized hookahs and related material worth ₹22.17 lakh.

Three people have been arrested, identified as Shehzad Ashraf Rangoonwala (37), Naved Munnekhan (21), and Shafiq Mohammad Malapuri (21), all residents of Lake District Society, Yeolewadi.

According to Kondhwa police officials, the state has banned the sale of hookahs and related materials. Police Naik Tushar Alhat received a tip off that hookah materials were stored in the warehouse of the society located in Yeolewadi.

The police then raided the spot. Senior inspector Sardar Patil, inspector (crime) Jagannath Jankar, sub-inspector Swapnil Patil, and constables Ramesh Garud, Jyotiba Pawar, Tushar Alhat, Nilesh Desai, Gorakhnath Chinke, Satish Chavan and Laxman Holkar were part of the team that undertook the action.

Opium worth ₹24,000 seized by anti-narcotics cell, 3 held

PUNE The anti-narcotics cell arrested persons for smuggling opium from Rajasthan. Opium, in poweder form, worth ₹24,000 were seized. Shishupal Ratnaram Rao (38), Dharmaram Kisnaram Rao (28), and Sairam Siyak (39, all residents of Mundhwa and originally from Jodhpur have been arrested.

Prakash Khandekar, inspector, anti-carcotics cell (Unit II) was patrolling the Chandannagar and Mundhwa area when he received information that Shishupal Rao was selling opium. Accordingly, ANC sleuths reached the spot and arrested him on Saturday. Later, Dharmaraj Rao and Sairam Siak were arrested from Dhayarkarwada in Mundhwa. The accused were smuggling opium powder from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and selling it in the city, ANC officials said.

