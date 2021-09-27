Sena sets focus on Pune ahead of civic polls

PUNE: The Shiv Sena seems to have included the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls on its priority list as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that rules the civic body poses a major challenge ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls in Mumbai.

Since the past few months, Sena leader and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has been visiting the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities regularly and appealing to workers to work hard for the upcoming polls, likely to be held in February next year.

On Sunday, Sena turned Raut’s visit to Pune city into a major event. Raut said it will be good move if the alliance of three parties (Sena, NCP and Congress) fights civic polls together, however, even if it does not work out, Sena will be prepared to fight polls.

After Raut’s visit on Sunday, Sena leader and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray will be visiting Pune on Tuesday. Thackeray will be visiting Pune Municipal Corporation where he is scheduled to meet municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar along with elected members of the party to discuss civic issues.

It is the first time that a member from Thackeray family will meet Pune municipal commissioner to discuss issues related to the city.

During the past few years, Sena had largely ignored Pune as it could not manage a better tally in the civic polls. In the house of 164 members, BJP currently rules PMC with 99 corporators while NCP has 42, Congress 10, Sena 10 and MNS 2.

While Sena does not have any representative from the city in the state assembly or in the parliament, it has an MP from Maval which also covers Pimpri-Chinchwad.

After returning to power in Maharashtra as a part of Maha Vikas Aghadhi, Sena has shown keen interest in Pune.

While the Congress has shown reluctance to strike an alliance for local body polls, NCP and Sena are likely to come together in Pune.

Congress leaders said the party might contest the elections solo considering that alliance may not help them get adequate seats.

As Thackeray is visiting PMC, Sena wants to give a clear message in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad that the party wants to expand its base in Pune city. A senior Sena leader said, “In the coming days, Pune city will see many events organised by our party as part of aggressive campaign.”