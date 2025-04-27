Senior citizen beaten to death over minor dispute in Pune’s Wanowrie area; two held

Crime branch unit 5 of the Pune city police on Friday arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 60-year-old senior citizen over consumption of palm wine in Wanowrie. Within six hours after the incident, police arrested Adil Hanif Sheikh, (18) and Pandurang Namdev Pawar, (50), both residents of Kondhwa Khurd. Pawar is on record criminal, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Malang Mehboob Qureshi, (60), a resident of Shivneri Nagar, Kondhwa Khurd, who was killed on Friday at around 4:45 pm at a palm wine shop located in the Shanti Nagar area in Wanowrie.

Within six hours after the incident, police arrested Adil Hanif Sheikh, (18) and Pandurang Namdev Pawar, (50), both residents of Kondhwa Khurd. Pawar is on record criminal, said police.

According to police officials, Malang Qureshi had gone to a palm wine shop in the Shantinagar area around 4:30 pm on Friday. While drinking there, he got into an argument with the accused over a trivial matter. The confrontation escalated, and Shaikh, Pawar and their associate Akash Dhande allegedly assaulted Qureshi severely, pushing him against an iron door.

Qureshi sustained serious head injuries in the attack. Although he was rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.